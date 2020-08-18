1/1
Dr. Robert G. Edner
Dr. Robert G. Edner, 76, of Falls Creek, Pa, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Friday August 14, 2020.

He graduated from Dubois High School in 1962 where he wrestled for four years. He continued his wrestling career at Clarion University where he graduated with Bachelor's Degree in Biology. He went on receive his Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. Bob then continued his education at Kent State University receiving his Ph. D in Hearing and Audiology in 1986. Bob spent his career teaching at Shaler High School where he retired after 35 years.

As a die-hard baseball fan Bob never missed a Pirate game. He spent many years coaching his son's and grandson's baseball teams. Bob also loved to golf. He never passed up a chance to get on the course. When he was not golfing he was watching it on tv. His passion for sports & dedication to his family will be missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Patricia, his two sons, Robert (Chastity) and Benjamin (Laura), and four grandchildren, Antonio, Brennan, Jack, and Callahan. He is also survived by his brother William (Sue), his three sisters Catherine (William), Sally (David), and Carol and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements by Robert Reed, funeral director. An in person memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 18, 2020.
