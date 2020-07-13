Robert John Poinelli, 91, of Penfield, PA died on Sunday, July 12 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
The son of the late Faustino and Jennie (Cameroni) Poinelli, he was born on November 26, 1928. He married his wife of 63 years, Irene (Palumbo) Poinelli on June 29, 1957 at St. Joseph Church of Force, PA. She survives in Penfield.
Bob is also survived by a daughter, M. Jennifer Solman and her husband Ron of Bridgeville, PA. He was Papa to his granddaughters, Karina and Julianna. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Violet Gerber of St. Marys, PA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Engel.
In 1947 Bob graduated from Jay Township High School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the US Army. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a combat soldier of that war.
Bob retired from the Pure Carbon Company of St. Marys in 1989. Bob was a quiet, gentle person who enjoyed walking in the great outdoors.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley American Legion Honor Guard.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force; The American Legion Post 978 of Weedville; or the Bennetts Valley Senior Center of Weedville; and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.