Robert "Bob" Lee Straitiff, 83, of Brookville, Pa., passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, while a resident at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa.
Bob was born on October 22, 1936, to the late Jacob Franklin and Helen Margaret (Geist) Straitiff in Brookville, Pa. He attended school at the one room schoolhouse in Coolspring, Pa. He married Ruth Ann Heller on March 3, 1956, in Brookville, Pa., Ruth preceded him in passing on October 9, 1990. Bob had extensive training and experience in all things automotive related, he especially enjoyed autobody. He held many positions in the field before opening his own shop, Straitiff Auto Body, in Belgiumtown, Pa. After owning and operating the shop for forty-four years, he had a total of sixty years in the automotive industry. His love for cars extended beyond his business, he enjoyed all things automotive, especially attending car auctions. Bob was a loving father who cared for all his family. He was a well-liked man who cared deeply for the people in his life. He was also a lifelong lover of ice cream.
Bob is survived by his companion, Susan Speidel; one son, Rick L. (Diann) Straitiff; one daughter, Lorrie (Drew) Gilhousen; three grandsons, Trevor (Tiffany) Straitiff, Kalvin (Kimberly) Gilhousen, Kiefer Gilhousen; one granddaughter, Kayla (Clayton) Burford; one step grandson, Ethan Kellerman; two great-granddaughters, Ainsley and Adaley Straitiff; and two great-grandsons, Silas Burford and Aden Gilhousen.
In addition to his parents and wife Bob is preceded in passing by three brothers, Leonard, Norwood, Deloss; one sister, Barbara Jean Straitiff; two great-granddaughters, Brynlee and Paisley Burford; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie A. Straitiff.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, also at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. and officiated by Pastor John Flower Jr. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson County, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 29, 2020