Robert Louis "Bob" Greenalch, age 80, of Pine Acres Road Brockway, PA, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on April 27, 1940, in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late James and Rosalina Galluzzi Greenalch. He was married to Margaret Quinn and she preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 1991.
Retired, Bob had been employed as a computer technician for EMC which is now owned by Dell Computer. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.
He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Bob also was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, classic cars and going to car shows.
He is survived by a daughter, Samantha Greenalch of Curwensville, PA; a son, Robert J. (Shannon) Greenalch of Maryland; and a sister, Mary Ann (Denny) Clinton of Warren, PA. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Leo Gallina at St. Tobias Church. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.