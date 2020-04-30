Robert Louis "Bob" Greenalch
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Louis "Bob" Greenalch, age 80, of Pine Acres Road Brockway, PA, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on April 27, 1940, in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of the late James and Rosalina Galluzzi Greenalch. He was married to Margaret Quinn and she preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 1991.

Retired, Bob had been employed as a computer technician for EMC which is now owned by Dell Computer. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.

He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Bob also was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, classic cars and going to car shows.

He is survived by a daughter, Samantha Greenalch of Curwensville, PA; a son, Robert J. (Shannon) Greenalch of Maryland; and a sister, Mary Ann (Denny) Clinton of Warren, PA. He is also survived by five grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Leo Gallina at St. Tobias Church. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved