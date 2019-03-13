Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lynn Hoffman. View Sign



Robert was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. He drove truck for over 40 years. His life was his family, his dog and work.

Robert is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Lynn (James) Kelichner of Stump Creek and Brenda Lee Wingar of DuBois and Stephanie (Mike) McGough of Rockton; two brothers, James D. (Linda) Hoffman of Brockway and Stephen P. (Debi) Hoffman of Ohio; four grandchildren, Seth Tomas Kelichner, Evelyn Lee Wingar, Makayla Renee Duttry and Mason David Means; and one great-grandchild, Ellieara Kelichner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Temple Cemetery beside his wife.

Online condolences can be made at Robert Lynn Hoffman, 66, DuBois, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, as the result of a trucking accident on I-80 near mm 291.6 in the Poconos. He was born December 23, 1952, in Brookville, the son of the late James "Bud" and Alice Bertha (Nichols) Hoffman. He married Bonnie Lee (Rumsey) Hoffman on July 19, 1975; she preceded him in death on December 10, 2015.Robert was a graduate of DuBois Area High School. He drove truck for over 40 years. His life was his family, his dog and work.Robert is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Lynn (James) Kelichner of Stump Creek and Brenda Lee Wingar of DuBois and Stephanie (Mike) McGough of Rockton; two brothers, James D. (Linda) Hoffman of Brockway and Stephen P. (Debi) Hoffman of Ohio; four grandchildren, Seth Tomas Kelichner, Evelyn Lee Wingar, Makayla Renee Duttry and Mason David Means; and one great-grandchild, Ellieara Kelichner.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Temple Cemetery beside his wife.Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close