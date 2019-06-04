Robert "Bob" N. Passmore, Age, 65 of Chestnut Grove Highway, Luthersburg, PA died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.
Born on October, 28, 1953, in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late George and Hazel (Bloom) Passmore.
On November 8, 1997 he married Judy (Kurten) Passmore. She survives.
Bob was an accomplished mason in the area. He was also a dedicated individual who loved helping others and caring for his family. He was an avid hunter, fisher and gardener and loved nothing more than to be outdoors. When Bob wasn't outside, he was indoors rooting for his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers with his favorite dogs Izzy and Lucky.
He is survived by five children; (Christine Skaggs, Ryan Passmore, Cathleen Fisher, Jessica MacCready and Stephanie Passmore); a brother (Urban Passmore); five grandchildren, and his mother and father in law (George and Juanita Kurten).
He was preceded in death by his brother (Dave Passmore).
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June, 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Courier Express on June 4, 2019