Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA 22960
(540) 672-3611
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Unionville, PA
Robert R. Douthit


1937 - 2019
Robert R. Douthit Obituary
Robert R. Douthit, 82, of Unionville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange.
He was born November 16, 1937, in Jefferson County, Pa., The son of Hazel Douthit. He was predeceased by his mother, Hazel, and step-father, Ralph Shively. He was a 1956 graduate of Reynoldsville High School in Reynoldsville, Pa.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Anna Mae Corbin Douthit; three sons, Jeffery (Letitia), Bradley, and Jay (Carrie); six grandchildren: Erika Douthit Kelly (Shain), Casey Roberts, Jason Douthit, Abigail Douthit, Zachary Douthit, and Gabrielle Douthit.
A memorial service led by Pastor Ralph Satter, will be held on Dec. 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Unionville. Family will meet with friends after at a luncheon. Burial will be private.
No flowers please. Donations may be made to East Orange Ruritan Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 112, Unionville, Va. 22567, or the Bethlehem U.M.C., P.O. Box 35, Unionville, Va. 22567, or the Hospice of the Piedmont. 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300 Charlottesville, Va. 22911.
Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 8, 2019
