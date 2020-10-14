Robert R. Tami age 92 of Pine Acres Road, Brockway, PA; died on Monday October 12, 2020 at his residence.
Born on November 12, 1927 he was the son of Italian Immigrants Dominic and Catherine Chiono Tami. He was married to Jean Grippo and she preceded him in death on September 3, 1996. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage.
Retired, Bob had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Mould Maker for 49 years. He was a member of the Beechtree Union Church. Bob was especially proud of his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps while serving in Germany during WWII. He was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion and the Brockway Historical Society. He enjoyed working around his house, golfing and woodworking.
He is survived by a daughter Mary Catherine (Don) Rodabaugh of Troutman, NC; 4 sons: Robert (Patty) Tami; Joseph (Cindy) Tami; Mark (Debby) Tami all of Brockway and Michael (April) Tami of East Long Meadows, Massachusetts; and his very special companion and best friend of 22 years Pauline O'Rourke also of Brockway. One of his favorite things to do was take rides with Pauline. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by 3 brothers: his twin brother Richard; William Tami and William D. Tami as well as 4 sisters: Isabel Ward, Helen Mancini, Theresa Hritz and Irma Tami.
There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance PO Box 222 Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Historical Society PO Box 73 Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com