Robert Ray Wilson, 87, of DuBois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin Assisted Living in Dublin, Ohio.
He was born on July 8, 1931 in Dayton, PA, a son of the late Forrest and Pauline (Snyder) Wilson.
On September 17, 1949 he married the former Eleanor Mary Martin. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2017.
Robert attended Treasure Lake Church.
Mr. Wilson made a career of driving bus, he drove for many, many years for Continental and Fullington Trailways.
His enjoyments were ice cream and anything with a motor and he especially liked race cars.
He is survived by three children, Barbara J. (Dale) Reed of Greensburg, Ken (Debra) Wilson of McDonald, and Ron (Lisa) Wilson of Dublin, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jason, Chad, Heidi, Doug, Kylie, Jordan, Alex and Jacob; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Louise Frock of Akron, Ohio, and Lois Tache of Dayton, Ohio.
Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home, officiated Nick Rice.
Interment will be at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Smicksburg.
