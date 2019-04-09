Robert T. Sherman, 89, DuBois, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his daughter's home.
|
Born April 1, 1930, in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Maurice and Minerva (Pittman) Sherman.
On December 28, 1958, he married Mary Ellen (Garrett) Sherman in DuBois. She preceded him in death on September 29, 2003.
Robert graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1948 and went on to study music education at IUP. He was a music teacher for the DuBois School District until his retirement in 1993. Until a few years ago, he played the trombone in the Grampian, Clearfield, and American Legion bands. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Robert was Protestant by faith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Mary Anne (Alvin) Rodgers, Reynoldsville, four grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Caitlyn, and Samuel Rodgers, and two great-grandchildren, Zander Rodgers and Zayla Dickey. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Sherman.
All services were private and held at the convenience of Robert's family. Interment was in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 108R North 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
