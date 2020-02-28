|
Robert Thomas Martini, age 83, passed in peace in the loving arms of his wife, Shirley, on Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Brockway, Pa.
Bob was born on April 26, 1936, in DuBois, Pa., the son of Emillen and Margaret (Pisarchick) Martini.
He was the youngest of seven boys, Ed, Jim, Cliff, Bill (PeeWee), Gene, and Jack, who preceded him in death.
Bob was a 1954 graduate of Brockway Area High School, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Shirley Louise Lundberg.
At Brockway High, Bob played football and wrestled, where he became Brockway's first district wrestling champion. Two days after graduating high school, Bob reported to Paris Island, South Carolina to join the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps, Bob spent six years as physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Central Catholic High School. Bob left Central Catholic to own and operate the Rover Room restaurant in Brockway and Bob's Pizza in DuBois.
In the mid 70s, Bob entered Owens-Brockway Glass, where he ultimately retired as a supervisor in 1994. Bob was a long time parishioner and greeter at St. Tobias Catholic Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children: Denise, Bob (Marianne), and Tom (Karen) Martini; his grandchildren: Bobby, Benji, Braden, Austin, Sydney, and Kyle; and his great-grandchildren: Kairys and Brevyn.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 12-1:15 p.m. in the Chapel at St. Tobias Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at St. Tobias, with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Saturday afternoon at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 95, 1109 Pershing Ave., Brockway, PA 15824 or to the . The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 28, 2020