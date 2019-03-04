Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert V. Henry. View Sign

Robert V. Henry, age 93, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the DuBois Village.

Born on October 2, 1925, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Vinton and Ida Bell (Shaffer) Henry.

On May 2, 1948, he married Patricia L. Gray Henry. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2012.

Bob was a

He was an over the road truck driver for Halls Motor Transportation of over 33 years.

Bob was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting. His passion was Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball.

He is survived by his children: Robert Henry, Jr. and his wife, Alice of Farmington, MN, James Henry of Ashville, PA, Jean Shifter of DuBois, PA, John Henry and his wife, Lori of DuBois, PA and Vickie McCauslin of Rockton, PA; nine grandchildren: Melissa Burton, Duane McCauslin, Ryan Shifter, Sean Henry, Erin Donahue, Tiffany Adams, Lisa Perkins, Amy Fox, and Jacob Henry; and 19 great-grandchildren.

he was preceded in death by two brothers, E. Max Shaffer and William Henry.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Hahne Cancer, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

on line condolences can be made to Robert V. Henry, age 93, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the DuBois Village.Born on October 2, 1925, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Vinton and Ida Bell (Shaffer) Henry.On May 2, 1948, he married Patricia L. Gray Henry. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2012.Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II.He was an over the road truck driver for Halls Motor Transportation of over 33 years.Bob was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting. His passion was Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball.He is survived by his children: Robert Henry, Jr. and his wife, Alice of Farmington, MN, James Henry of Ashville, PA, Jean Shifter of DuBois, PA, John Henry and his wife, Lori of DuBois, PA and Vickie McCauslin of Rockton, PA; nine grandchildren: Melissa Burton, Duane McCauslin, Ryan Shifter, Sean Henry, Erin Donahue, Tiffany Adams, Lisa Perkins, Amy Fox, and Jacob Henry; and 19 great-grandchildren.he was preceded in death by two brothers, E. Max Shaffer and William Henry.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Rick Howe officiating.Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.Memorials may be placed with Hahne Cancer, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.on line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Veterans Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close