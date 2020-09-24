Robert William Stoneberg of Tampa, Florida, died on Friday, September 4th at Kindred Hospital after a long hospital stay. Bob was born on June 12th 1952 in Ridgway PA, son of Harry Stoneberg Jr. and Joyce Barber Stoneberg.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Carolyn Marshall Stoneberg, his parents, a sister Kathleen London, maternal aunts Nadeen Barber, Bernice Grizzuti, and Lucille Johnson, maternal uncles Charles Barber and Lloyd Barber; paternal aunts Lillian (John) Stoneberg, Carol (James) Stoneberg, Carole (Tom) Levis, paternal uncles Gary Stoneberg, David Stoneberg, William Stoneberg and Edward Carnesali; paternal grandparents Harry Stoneberg Sr. and Josephine Sabatose Stoneberg; maternal grandparents Harold and Jean Galloway.
Bob is survived by a large family: a daughter, Mercedes Lynn Stoneberg (David) Uhl and 2 grandchildren, a sister Susan Stoneberg (Scott) Deasey, 3 nieces: Regina Lockwood, Kimberly Delp (Dave) Smith, and Danielle Surkala, and 1 nephew: Andrew (Katherine) Deasey. He leaves 3 paternal uncles: Kelly Stoneberg, James Stoneberg, and John Stoneberg Sr. and 1 paternal aunt: Norma Jean Carnesali, numerous cousins on both the Barber and Stoneberg sides, 2 great nieces and a great nephew.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Brockway Area High School and Triangle Tech where he learned his trades, welding and diesel mechanics. In his younger years he wrote music and lyrics to several songs, and sang them while playing the guitar. Bob formed a band while in high school and played at public events and on local radio. He served in the U.S. Navy and was assigned the duty of calling out morning commands because of his singing talent. He was also deployed to Vietnam and was exposed to agent orange which later affected his health. Due to mental health issues coupled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his experiences in Vietnam, Bob was never able to fully enjoy his adult life.
In place of flowers, a donation in his memory to a veteran's group or a mental health association would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home in Brockway. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with CDC guidelines being followed. Friends may greet the family starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery with Full Military Honors being accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com