Robin Lou Sickeri, 62, Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born February 19, 1957 in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Emerson Sponable of Constantia, NY, and Sandra Hall Thomas of McDonough, GA. Robin is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Sickeri.
Mrs. Sickeri was a graduate of Brockway High School, Brockway, PA. For 15 years she was employed at Paris Cleaners in DuBois, PA before moving to the Fairfield area. While in this area, she was employed as a supervisor at Pella Window Company in Gettysburg, PA for over 10 years. In her younger days, Robin was involved with coaching youth soccer, but most recently enjoyed camping, fishing and NASCAR racing. Robin was known by many for her dedication to her family, compassion, and willingness to help others.
In addition to her husband, Robin is survived by four sons: Jamie Sickeri and his wife Marti of Littlestown, PA, Justin Sickeri of Thurmont, MD, Jason Sickeri of Thurmont, MD, Jeremy Sickeri of Fairfield, PA; five grandchildren: Carson Sickeri, Avery Sickeri, Makena Sickeri, Emily Herrick, Tony Treganowan; five brothers and sisters: Randy Sponable, Dave Sponable, K.J. Thomas, Russ Thomas, all of Atlanta, GA and Jeff Thomas of Syracuse, NY.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 25, 2019