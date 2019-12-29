|
|
Rodger L. Thomas, age 58, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on June 8, 1961, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clyde and Audrey (Lyons) Thomas.
On May 23, 1981, he married Patricia (Kaizer) Thomas. She survives.
Rodger worked in the heating, cooling, and refrigeration industry for the last 20 years. He was the manager of Makdad Industrial Supply Company and had previously worked for Keystone Refrigeration. He also had a 20-year career working for Coca Cola in DuBois, Pa.
Rodger loved motorcycles and the 1975 Pontiac Firebird. Above all, he loved being with his family.
He is survived by his children, Aaron Thomas and his wife Alicia of New Hampshire and Emily Gossett and her husband Anthony of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Rachel and Ryan Thomas; a brother, Bert Thomas and his wife Robyn; and a sister, Christine Bush and her husband Bill, all of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Private services will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019