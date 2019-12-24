Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Muth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger Lee Muth


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger Lee Muth Obituary
Rodger Lee Muth, age 65, of Luthersburg, Pa., died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born on January 8, 1954, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy (Beatty) Muth.
He was married on August 18, 1973 to Sharon (Shaffer) Muth. She survives.
Rodger worked at Fairman Drilling Company from 1974 until he became a self-employed tractor trailer driver in 1988. He was a volunteer fireman for Brady Township for many years. He enjoyed hunting, camping with friends, elk watching and spending time with family.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Lisa) Muth of Falls Creek, Pa., Thomas (Ashli) Muth of Midland, Texas, and Mrs. Terry (Tammy) Bortz of Mingo Junction, Ohio. He is also survived by four brothers: Earl, Ronald, Charles and Edward; and four sisters: Florence, Martha, Carol and Mary. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Imogene and Donna, and brother Kenneth.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -