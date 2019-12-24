|
|
Rodger Lee Muth, age 65, of Luthersburg, Pa., died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born on January 8, 1954, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy (Beatty) Muth.
He was married on August 18, 1973 to Sharon (Shaffer) Muth. She survives.
Rodger worked at Fairman Drilling Company from 1974 until he became a self-employed tractor trailer driver in 1988. He was a volunteer fireman for Brady Township for many years. He enjoyed hunting, camping with friends, elk watching and spending time with family.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Lisa) Muth of Falls Creek, Pa., Thomas (Ashli) Muth of Midland, Texas, and Mrs. Terry (Tammy) Bortz of Mingo Junction, Ohio. He is also survived by four brothers: Earl, Ronald, Charles and Edward; and four sisters: Florence, Martha, Carol and Mary. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Imogene and Donna, and brother Kenneth.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kendra Balliet officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 24, 2019