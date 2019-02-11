Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Rod was born April 22, 1970, in DuBois. He was a son of Byron T. Long of Punxsutawney, who survives, and the late Karol (Hockenberry) Long.

Rod was a cashier for many years at Shop N Save. He was a friend to everyone and always had a smile and a kind word for people he knew as well as those he didn't. He was always the life of the party. He was an avid collector of many things like hot wheels cars. Rod was a member of the Punxsutawney Eagles and loved playing darts with friends there. He was a devoted husband and father who adored his children and grandchild.

Rod married the love of his life, Christina (Mahan) Long of Punxsutawney, on August 18, 2018. She survives.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his beloved daughters, Cassandra Long and fiancé Joshua Gallaher, both of Mahaffey, Chelsey Long of Punxsutawney; and his grandchild, Cameron Gallaher; two sisters; Tina Marie London of Niagara Falls, Tammie Breth and husband Ronald of Uniontown, OH; two brothers, Donald Picard and wife Kathleen and Rickey Fauzey; and Rod's mother-in-law, Tabitha Mahan and fiancé Chris Matthews of Punxsutawney.

Friends will be received from 11-1 and 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m.

114 Maple Ave

Punxsutawney , PA 15767

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney , PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 11, 2019

