It is with deep sadness that the family of Rodney L. Kalgren Sr. announce his passing on May 6, 2020, at the age of 67 from a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.



Rodney was born in DuBois, PA, to Frank and Grace Kalgren on April 13, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tim Kalgren.



He is survived by four loving children Amy Kalgren, Stephanie Simons, Melissa Zavaleta and Rodney Kalgren Jr.; his devoted girlfriend Sue Altemose; two admiring brothers Frank Kalgren and Dan Kalgren; and nine marvelous grandchildren.



Rodney was a true handyman and loved working with his hands. He spent his last days in his perfect spot overlooking the valley in the home he built from the ground up. He worked incredibly hard and diligently and went back to school later on in his life and received an AST degree from Triangle Tech. He spoke fondly of working and doing what he did best as a maintenance technician for Treasure Lake.



Rodney was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed nothing more than getting out on the open road with the wind in his face with his beloved Harley Davidson Fat Boy.



He will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives he touched and will remain loved and embedded in our memories for eternity.



Unusual times require the need to think outside of the box and memorial services will be made for a future time. In lieu of flowers please consider making a monetary donation in his name to the DuBois Food Pantry, P.O. Box 157, DuBois, PA 15801.

