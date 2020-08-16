1/1
Roger "John" Ross
1960 - 2020
Roger "John" Ross, 59, of DuBois, PA, passed away on August 11, 2020, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on September 17, 1960, to the late Robert and Elizabeth "Betty" (Barnett) Ross in Erie, PA. He attended Iroquois High School in Lawrence Park, PA, with the class of 1978.

He is survived by one son, Richard "Rick" Allen Ross; five grandchildren: Riley Ross, Hayden Ross, Kamden Ivan Ross, MaKenna Ann Ross, Bryce Lee Ross; and two brothers, Robert and James. He is also survived by his ex-wife Jeananne Becker. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in passing by one son, John Ivan Ross; one sister, Janice; and two brothers, William and Dennis. Roger was also a friend of Bill W.

All services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
