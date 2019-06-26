Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Glenn Syphrit. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roland Glenn Syphrit died on June 10 at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, Pa.



Roland was born on February 20, 1946 in DuBois. He was the son of Glenn Syphrit and Mary Buhite Syphrit.



He graduated from Reynoldsville Sykesville High School with the Class of 1964. He graduated from Indiana University of Pa. with a Masters Degree in Music Education. He taught music in Redbank Valley High School, DuBois Area Junior High School and Elementary Music at Penn Cambria.



He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972-1985.



He married Sandra Dixon on October 17, 1992. She died on July 19, 2002.



Roland's interests were photography and listening to classic music. He also really enjoyed singing and playing the piano.



He attended church in Glen Campbell while living there in a personal care home. Later health issues forced him to move to Arista Care in Hillsdale.



He is survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, and his wife, Sandra.



A private Memorial Service will be held at the Harry Buhite family reunion. Burial will be in the Syphrit Cemetery near Reynoldsville.

