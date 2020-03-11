|
|
Roland L. Spadaro, age 61 of Hebron, KY, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA.
Born on October 23, 1958, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of Roland L. and Norma I. (Gearhart) Spadaro. His mother survives.
On September 27, 1991 he married Mary Kay (Armstrong) Spadaro. She survives.
Roland was a veteran of the United States Army.
He retired from the Kroger Company, corporate office, after 20 years of service.
Roland enjoyed watching the stock market daily.
He is survived by 1 brother (Dominick Spadaro of Newport, NC, 2 sisters in law ;(Judy Anderson & Tammy Armstrong), 5 nieces, 1 nephew and many cousins and friends that loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020