Rolfe Phelps Mahaffey age 82 of Russell Drive Brockway, PA; died on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on December 6, 1937 in Gastonia, NC; he was the son of the late David and Maxine McHenry Mahaffey. He was married to Sara N. Franklin and she preceded him in death on April 29, 1991. He then married Mary Ann Lancaster Petruzzi on February 2, 1998 and she survives.
He graduated from Belmont Abbey College and also attended Appalachian State University. Retired, Rolfe started in sales with PET Inc. in the dairy division. In 1966 he went to work with Brockway Glass as a Sales Rep in the Charlotte, NC Sales Office. In 1969 he transferred to the Birmingham Sales Office as a Sales Rep for the soft drink division. Then in 1975 he was promoted to Beverage Product Manager at the Main Office in Brockway. In 1985 he transferred back to Birmingham until the merger in 1988 and then came to Brockway again as Service Manager for Plant #18. Then in 1990 he was promoted to Service Manager for both Plant #18 & #19. Finally, through re-engineering, he was given the title of responsibility of Materials Manager at both plants.
Rolfe served in the USAF and was assigned to NATO Headquarters allied forces central Europe in Fontainebleau, France. He was Presbyterian by faith and was a member of the DuBois Country Club. Rolfe enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing and watching college football, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In addition to his wife Mary Ann and his beloved dog GiGi, he is also survived by 5 daughters: Angela (Brian) Slagle of Wilmington, NC; Elizabeth "Sissy" (Donnie) Daniels also of Wilmington, NC; Susie (Richard) Mattis of Calera, AL; Connie Varischetti of Vero Beach, FL; Regina (Terry) Petruzzi Neumann of Round Hill, VA; 2 sons: Charles (Judy) Bates of Clanton, AL; Anthony L. Petruzzi of Brockway; a brother David "Sonny" Mahaffey of Gastonia, NC; 12 grandchildren: Alexa Leigh Warner, Caroline Warner, Foster Slagle, Carter Daniels, Colton Daniels, Tara Davenport, Amanda (Wesley) Watkins, Tiffany (Kevin) Ostertag, Frank (Melissa) Varischetti, Saranne (Paul) Hanes, Maia Neuman, Dominic Neuman; 8 great-grandchildren: Hudson Hanes, Addison Ostertag, Charlie Ostertag, Callie Watkins, Jonah Brock Davenport, Harrison Hanes and Brinley Davenport.
He is also preceded in death by a step brother Howard Smith and a grandson Brock Davenport.
There will be no public visitation. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic a private funeral service will be held with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the charity of the donors choice
