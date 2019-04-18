Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald E. Celinski Sr.. View Sign

Ronald E. Celinski, Sr., 74, of Jefferson Street, Byrnedale, PA, died early Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at home, after a lengthy illness. A son of the late Walter and Doris (Saline) Celinski, he was born on June 17, 1944 in Tyler, PA. On November 28, 1964 he married Rose Ann (Tyler), who survives at home.

Along with his wife, Ron is survived by two children, Ron Celinski, Jr. of Byrnedale and Ronda (Louis) Ginther of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Rian, Christopher, Travis, Shondra, Kiana and Ronnie; three great-grandchildren, Gage, James and Weston; a brother, Dennis "Jack" Celinski of Weedville; and three sisters, Alice Malacarne of Ridgway, Janice (John) Hand of Kersey and Helen Jean Castina of Brandy Camp.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Sperling; a sister-in-law, Flora Celinski; and three brothers-in-law, Irv Malacarne, Robert Castina and Steve Sperling.

Ron had worked construction in his younger years, for Stackpole Carbon for 25 years and Windfall Specialty Powder for 14 years. Living all his life in Bennetts Valley he was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force. He enjoyed hunting, picking berries, picking Princess Pine, working in his yard/garden, working on his cars and his house, car shows, dirt track races, the Sunday Polka Party and especially time with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA, with Father Mark Mastrian.

Burial will take place in the Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice, St. Joseph Church, Jay Twp. Volunteer Fire Company or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance.

