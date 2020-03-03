Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732

Ronald E. Stubbs


1936 - 2020
Ronald E. Stubbs Obituary
Ronald E. Stubbs, age 83, of Walburn Run Road, Brockway, Pa., died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence.
Born on October 15, 1936, in Brockway, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Sarah Carr Stubbs. On March 30, 1957, he was married to Ella Mae Zuchowski and she survives. Retired, he had been employed in the Machine Maintenance Department at Brockway Pressed Metals. Ron loved to tinker around fixing anything that was broke. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his wife Ella. They were almost never apart.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a son, Kelvin (Sherry) Stubbs of Brockway; two sisters, Beverly Bennett of Brandy Camp and Dorothy Wingard of Salamanca, N.Y.; two brothers, Gary (Margaret) Stubbs and Floyd (Sandy) Stubbs, both of Brockway. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by an infant son, Edward; a son, Ronald Stubbs; three sisters, Bernice Bennett, Mildred Kline, Betty Fields; and a brother, Ken Stubbs.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
Memorial donations may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 3, 2020
