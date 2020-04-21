|
Ronald F. Schuster, aged 92, of Jupiter, FL, died April 19, 2020.
Born March 20, 1928 in Turtle Creek, PA, he is the son of the late Francis and Theresa Schuster.
He is survived by his four daughters, Rona Elizabeth von Mering of New of Pine Bush NY, Lea Frances Foti of Billerica Massachusetts, Beth Lea Williams of Wellington Florida and Resa Mae Ike of Horseheads NY and nine grandchildren (Christopher, Elizabeth, Michael, Trey, Hannah, Preston, Abbie, Jacob, and Sarah).
After having completed college at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, he moved his beloved family to Massachusetts where he then established and managed The October Company in Easthampton, MA.
Due to our current situation, a private family viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
The service will be live streamed on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will follow in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020