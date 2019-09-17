|
Dr. Ronald Keith Herring, Sr., DVM, 78, of Frenchville, Pa., died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Dr. Herring was born at home on a dairy farm on August 3, 1941, in Brownsburg, Indiana, the son of the late Cecil Keith and Anna Laree (Johnson) Herring.
He was a 1959 graduate of Lizton High School, Lizton, Indiana. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1970 from Purdue University. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.
Upon graduating from Purdue, Dr. Herring partnered with a fellow graduate and together they established the Susquehanna Veterinary Clinic in Clearfield. They operated the clinic under this partnership until 1985.
Dr. Herring saw the fulfillment of his professional goal, when he opened Herring Veterinary Service in January 1986. During his life as a veterinarian he enjoyed harness racing and worked as the Clearfield County Fair veterinarian. Over the years he cared for a variety of animals including zoo, farm, wild animals native to Pennsylvania, and a herd of buffalo. No creature was too big or too small. Dr. Herring's compassion and love for people and their pets made him beloved by all.
Dr. Herring was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Morrisdale Allport Hwy Philipsburg, Pa., for 34 years. He was a deeply spiritual man. One of the highlights of his life was sharing his spiritual beliefs with others. His wisdom and kindness will be remembered fondly.
Dr. Herring was married the love of his life on June 22, 1985, in Houtzdale, Pa., to the former Cynthia A. "Cindy" Slother, who survives at home.
He is also survived by six children, two former spouses and their respective families: to his wife, Cynthia: Daniel K. Herring, of Frenchville, Pa and Julia E. (Herring) Korb and her husband, Kyle, and their children, Alia and Ian, of Clearfield, Pa; to his former spouse, Jane Bach: Ronald K. Herring, Jr., of Chester Hill, Pa and Thomas J. Herring and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Joseph and Charli, of Morrisdale, Pa; and to his former spouse, Judith Groover: Jeffery K. Herring and his wife, Julia, of Fairfield, Ohio, their children: Marsha, Brian and David and his wife, Ashleigh, and their two daughters, Charlotte and Kenley. Sharon (Herring) Dildine, of Noblesville, Indiana and her children, Matthew and Sarah. Dr. Herring was very proud of all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Spending time with his family around a campfire was some of his happiest memories. His sense of humor always made others smile. We will always cherish his quirky "dad" jokes. He was an avid cook and we will miss saying, "this is oddly good." Dr. Herring was always humming a tune and passed his love of music to all his children.
He was the loving brother of three sisters: Sally Laree (Herring) Rawlings and her husband, William, of Danville, Indiana, Judith K. (Herring) Riggs and her husband, Arlie, of Brownsburg, Indiana and Linda (Herring) Tom and her husband, Donald, of Callahan, Florida; and numerous other extended family members.
Husband. Father. Pappy. Grandpa. Brother. Veterinarian. Friend. He will be missed.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Dr. Herring's family greatly appreciates the overwhelming response of love, support, and condolences from the community. However, due to the circumstances unique to Dr. Herring, the family respectfully requests privacy at this time.
