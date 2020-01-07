|
|
Ronald L. Laukitis, age 62, formerly of DuBois, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in McKeesport as a result of complications from surgery. He was surrounded by loved ones and his pastor.
Ron was born in DuBois on February 14, 1957, to the late Bernard P. Laukitis and Dorothy (Zbieg) Laukitis who survives. He attended DuBois Area Schools, graduating from Jefferson County Vocational Technical School in 1975. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, metal detecting, gardening and bowling. He served on the board of the Allegheny Mountain USBC Bowling Association. Ron was known for his readiness to help others. He worked at Beaver Meadow Creamery and Union Banking & Trust Company. Ron was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irwin.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Debra E. Smith; daughter, Courtney Laukitis; son, Steven Laukitis; and brother Terry (Denise) Laukitis and their two sons of Sykesville. Also surviving Ron are loved ones Mike and Dana Robb and their children Logan, Adalena and Giavanna who dearly loved their "Putt-Putt", and Beth Robb, her fiancé Vasyl Martyniuk and their son Axel.
A memorial service is scheduled for January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main Street, Irwin, Pa., with Pastor Sarah Lee-Faulkner officiating.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 7, 2020