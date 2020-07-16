1/1
Ronald Lemoine "Ron" Fonner
1929 - 2020
Ronald Lemoine "Ron" Fonner, 90, passed away in Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Ron was born on July 23, 1929, in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Joseph and Ruth Fonner.

He is predeceased by his brother, Ralph Fonner. Ron is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet; his daughters, Diane Fonner Nathan-Garner (Doug) and Nancy Fonner Uff (Gene); his grandchildren, Ian Adam Nathan and Kirstyn Danielle Tanner; his sister Patricia Pallini (John); as well as a host of other family members and friends.

He was a member of Courthouse Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. He was a proud US Army Korean War veteran, current member of the American Legion and VFW as well as a member of the Masons and Shriners. Ron retired as a technician from NYSEG. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend; he will be missed by all.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, 7/16/2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. The family will arrive at 1 p.m. in case you would like to visit with them prior to the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children – Erie at https://lovetotherescue.org/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
