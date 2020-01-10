|
Ronald Leon Shugarts, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on December 28, 1930, in Troutville, a son of the late Norman Forrest Shugarts and Willa Mae (Schoch) Shugarts.
On May 2, 1964, he married his sweetheart, Martha G. Gibson. They enjoyed fifty-five years of marriage together. Martha survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Ron was a member of the First Church of God Church in Punxsutawney. He was always full of gratitude for God's direction in his life.
Mr. Shugarts was a humble, brilliant man who worked in banking for forty-three years, until his retirement in 1991. His banking career began in Sykesville, he then took a position with Punxsy National Bank, and remained through the various changes from Keystone National Bank to Integra Bank.
Ron loved walking and will be remembered as a familiar face on the sidewalks of Punxsutawney. He and his wife Martha put in many walking miles the sidewalks, usually five miles a day for many years. His most recent enjoyments were crypto quotes and crossword puzzles. He also previously enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his wife Martha, he is survived by one son, Douglas Jon Shugarts of Pittsburgh.
Preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Norman F. Shugarts, Jr., and William O. Shugarts.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastors Bill Young and Dave Risik.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Shugarts' memory to the or the .
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 10, 2020