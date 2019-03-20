Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald V. Young. View Sign



Born on January 21, 1936, in Randolph, NY, he was the son of the late Vernon E. and Myrle (Acker) Young.

On December 30, 1967, he married his wife of 51 years, Nancy E. (Johnson) Young. She survives.

Ronald retired as a truck driver for WalMart after 11 years of service. Previous to that he drove for Hammermill Paper Company in Erie, PA for many years.

He was a member of the Penfield Free Methodist Church and worked as a volunteer at Lamb's Harvest Food Bank.

He is survived by one son, David Allan Young and his wife Heather of Falconer, NY; grandson, Andrew Young of Falconer, NY; and granddaughter, Rebecca Beatty of Idaho Falls, ID.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Eva Marie Young, an infant son, and two brothers, Gerald and John Young.

There will be no public visitation.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be placed with the Gateway Area Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840 and/or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

