Ronnie Douglas Raiford, 51, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.



He was born Oct. 4, 1968, in McHenry, Illinois and was the son of the late Priscilla Raiford.



He attended McHenry High School East and then moved to Crossville, Tennessee to live with his beloved grandparents, Pansy and Ray Eller. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1987.



Ronnie is survived by two children, Adrian Raiford of Illinois and Ronnie Raiford of Cookeville, Tennessee; two brothers, a fraternal twin, Shawn Raiford of Crossville, Tennessee, and David Raiford and his wife, Susan, and their children, Gregory and Daniel Raiford of DuBois, PA.



He was preceded in death by a brother Danny Raiford.



Due to current restrictions there will be no public visitations. His wish was to be cremated.

