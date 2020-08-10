1/1
ROry Kevin Patricelli
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rory Kevin Patricelli, age 56, of Bond Street Brockway, PA; died on Saturday August 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on February 9, 1964, in Massillon, Ohio; he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Hintz Patricelli.

Rory was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the Horton Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

He is survived by a son Brandon Patricelli of Ridgway; 2 sisters: Daria Preston of Brockway and Jodi (Steven) Shaffer of DuBois, PA and a brother John Patricelli also of DuBois. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and well as great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother William "Bill" Patricelli.

A Celebration of Rory's life will be held from 5PM to 8PM Tuesday, August 11, at the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw. It is strongly recommended that those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to please stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the club to 25 at a time. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left a csfhinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved