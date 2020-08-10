Rory Kevin Patricelli, age 56, of Bond Street Brockway, PA; died on Saturday August 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on February 9, 1964, in Massillon, Ohio; he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Hintz Patricelli.
Rory was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the Horton Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by a son Brandon Patricelli of Ridgway; 2 sisters: Daria Preston of Brockway and Jodi (Steven) Shaffer of DuBois, PA and a brother John Patricelli also of DuBois. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and well as great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a brother William "Bill" Patricelli.
A Celebration of Rory's life will be held from 5PM to 8PM Tuesday, August 11, at the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw. It is strongly recommended that those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to please stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the club to 25 at a time. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left a csfhinc.com