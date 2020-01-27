|
Rosalie M. Bloom, age 79, of Brookville, Pa., formerly of Rockton, Pa., died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at McKinley Health Center.
Born on October 1, 1940, in Clearfield, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Dorothy A. (Dale) Lowell.
Rosalie was veteran of the United States Army.
She was a retired registered nurse and had worked at both DuBois Regional Medical Center and Clearfield Hospital and was a member of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association where she was very involved in their activities. She was also a supporter of the , a hospice volunteer for WRC Senior Services In Home Solutions and was associated with the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville, Pa.
She is survived by one son, Neil E. Bloom of Brockway, Pa.; one sister, Loretta Ann Butler of DuBois, Pa.; one brother, James Lowell of Camp Hill, Pa.; four grandchildren: Neil C. Bloom and Andrea E. Bloom, Kyle Shreck and Michaela Painter; and two great-grandchildren, Octavio and Zaniyah Bloom.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Bloom and Howard Bloom; one daughter, Brenda Shreck and one sister-in-law, Nancy Cochran.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to WRC Senior Services, 985 PA28, Brookville, PA 15825 and/or the 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolence can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020