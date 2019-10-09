|
|
Rose Ann Sloan, 84, of Clintonville passed away at Christ the King Manor in DuBois October 7, 2019.
Rose was born February 8, 1935 in Sandy Lake, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Amy Brink Hart.
Rose graduated from high school in Stoneboro. She married Donald Sloan on October 20, 1956 in Sandy Lake at the Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church; Don passed away November 1, 2010. Together the couple had two sons, Ronald and Jim.
Rose worked as a bank teller in Grove City until she started a family. She enjoyed baking and cooking her family treats. Rose loved to play games with her kids and grandchildren. She was her happiest with her family around her.
She was a faithful member of East Unity Presbyterian Church. At church Rose was Sunday School teacher for many years and was active in the church's Missionary group.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald Sloan and his wife Brenda of Neversink, NY and Jim Sloan and his wife Denise of DuBois, PA; two grandchildren, Brooke Kriner and her husband Dylan of DuBois, PA and Zach Sloan of DuBois, PA; five siblings: Doris ( Bob) Carey of Jackson Center, PA, Jeannette ( Bill) Sopher of Los Angeles, CA, Judy Gilliland of Franklin, PA, Linda Pryer of Kent, OH and Jim (Carolyn) Hart of Fredericktown, OH; one sister-in-law, Imogene Sloan of Grove City, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband and 7 siblings - Bob Hart, Eugene Hart, Kenneth Hart, Timothy Hart, William Hart, Alice Moon and Mary Lou Morley.
Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Wednesday, October 9, from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Dr. Paul Schaeffer will be officiating the service.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
Memorial contributions can be sent to the in Rose's memory.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 9, 2019