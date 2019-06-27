Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose E. Rokoski. View Sign Service Information Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2040 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose E. Rokoski, age 85, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on September 10, 1933 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony & Mary Rose (Kawa) Poskanka.

On August 10, 1962 she married George A."King George" Rokoski. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2002.

Rose retired from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church as the parish cook after many years of service. Previous to that, she was a homemaker and had worked at the Brockway Glass Company.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Infant of Prague Society and was very active in church affairs.

Rose is survived by her children: Nancy Chapman & her husband Richard of DuBois, PA, Mary Bond and her husband Thomas of Darlington, PA, Lynn Peterson & her husband Mark of Moon Township, PA and John Rokoski of DuBois, PA; two sisters: Mary Michael of Fullcroft, PA and Angeline Cheslock of DuBois, PA; and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five sisters: Ann Cheslock, Helen Gillis, Martha Michael, Catherine Michael & Violet Phillips.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

