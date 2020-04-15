|
|
Rose M. Felix, age 87, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Born on May 12, 1932, in Kramer, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Italia (Petrolati) Torretti.
On June 29, 1957, she married her husband Patrick J. Felix, Jr. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2009.
Rose was a 1950 graduate of Sykesville High School and a 1955 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
She retired after 24 years as a supervisor for Jefferson County Children and Youth Services.
Rose was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church for over 50 years where she attended daily mass and was actively involved in assisting the catholic community at both St. Bernards and St. Michael the Archangel. She was an active volunteer in all the local Catholic churches, such as preparing food for funeral masses, church dinners and working the annual festivals. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America (CD of A), the Rosary Society and the Blue Army. She instilled in her children a love of the church and of learning.
Rose is survived by three sons: Patrick J. Felix III, esq. and his wife Dana of Carnegie, Pa., Dr. Michael D. Felix and his wife Mary of Sewickley, Pa., David G. Felix and his wife Chris of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two daughters, Lisa Felix Bernardi of Carnegie, Pa., and Melissa Felix Green and her husband Rick of DuBois, Pa.; 11 grandchildren: Alana and Domenique Felix, Daniel, Monica and Mikaela Felix, Nicholas and Natalie Felix, Italia and Domenico Bernardi and Andrew and Elizabeth Green; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and her many devoted friends.
She is preceded in death by four brothers: Gino, Aldo, Querino and Sandy Torretti, and a sister, Mary Cherban.
Due to the current circumstances, a private visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer and Father Edward Walk as concelebrants.
The funeral mass will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 18, 2020, and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020