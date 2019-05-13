Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie "Bonnie" Hughes. View Sign Service Information Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-8355 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Service 6:00 PM Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St. Brookville , PA 15825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie "Bonnie" Hughes, 76, of Kingsville Road, Summerville, PA, formerly of Corsica, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

She was born on June 14, 1942, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of Harry H. Glenn and Anna G. Lindenmuth Glenn who preceded her in death.

In December of 1964 Bonnie married Walter Gene Hughes who passed in 1970.

Early on Bonnie helped out at the family store, worked for the Brookville Glove Factory, but most of her life she was a cook at the 76 Truck Stop in Corsica, PA.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her dog "Bo". Bonnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and helping on her parent's farm.

Bonnie especially loved going to yard sales with her sister Connie, and was famous for her homemade raisin filled cookies.

She is survived by her son, Steven E. Hughes (wife Laurie) of Rimersburg, PA, daughter, Sherri Booser (husband Terry) of Kingsville, PA, and son, Pat Hughes (wife Chris) of Brookville, PA.

Bonnie is also survived by five grandsons, four granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Perry Glenn (wife Bonnie) of Sigel, PA; twin sister, Rose Margaret "Connie" Ishman (husband Bob) of Punxsutawney, PA; and sister, Loretta Milam of Charleston, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Timothy; and two brothers, Harry Glenn Jr. and Jack Glenn.

The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825, and a service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Chuck Jack officiating.

Interment with take place at the Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

The family would appreciate and memorial donations to be made to Clarion PAWS – 22592 Rte. 68, Clarion, PA 16214, or to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

