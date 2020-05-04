Rosemary M. Staley, age 77 of Sykesville, PA died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on August 1, 1942, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Dorothy (Cochran) Swackhammer.
On October 28, 1967, she married her husband David M. Staley. He survives.
Rosemary was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, PA.
She is survived by 1 daughter (Kim Staley Clark) and her fiancé (Jason Shaffer) of DuBois, PA, four grandchildren (Candace Irwin Bowers, Jasmine & Mackena Staley and Amanda Shaffer), 8 great grandchildren, 3 sisters (Irene Swackhammer of Pittsburgh, PA, Diane Shrider of St. Marys, PA and Deb Swackhammer of Brockway, PA), and 1 brother (Jim Cochran & his wife Cheryl of Pittsburgh, PA).
She was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Tammy Staley).
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on August 1, 1942, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Dorothy (Cochran) Swackhammer.
On October 28, 1967, she married her husband David M. Staley. He survives.
Rosemary was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in DuBois, PA.
She is survived by 1 daughter (Kim Staley Clark) and her fiancé (Jason Shaffer) of DuBois, PA, four grandchildren (Candace Irwin Bowers, Jasmine & Mackena Staley and Amanda Shaffer), 8 great grandchildren, 3 sisters (Irene Swackhammer of Pittsburgh, PA, Diane Shrider of St. Marys, PA and Deb Swackhammer of Brockway, PA), and 1 brother (Jim Cochran & his wife Cheryl of Pittsburgh, PA).
She was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Tammy Staley).
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from May 4 to May 5, 2020.