Rosina Mehok, 85, formerly of Big Soldier, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born July 19, 1935 in Soldier, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas & Mary (Campanini) Trumbette. She was married to Michael Mehok, Jr. in October 1975; he preceded her in death in 2013.
Rosina had previously worked for Cameron Manufacturing, Big Mamas Restaurant and Rockwell where she had retired from. She enjoyed baking cookies and loved to sing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville.
Rosina is survived by a brother Thomas (Janette) Trumbette, Jr. of Soldier Hill, two sisters Jean (Ivan) Uplinger of Reynoldsville, and Betty (Chuck) Edwards of Anita and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers Joe and William Trumbette and three sisters Marie Kilmer, Jennie Harvey and Annette "Nettie" Falczak.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with the Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.