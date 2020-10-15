1/1
Rosina Mehok
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosina Mehok, 85, formerly of Big Soldier, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born July 19, 1935 in Soldier, PA, the daughter of the late Thomas & Mary (Campanini) Trumbette. She was married to Michael Mehok, Jr. in October 1975; he preceded her in death in 2013.

Rosina had previously worked for Cameron Manufacturing, Big Mamas Restaurant and Rockwell where she had retired from. She enjoyed baking cookies and loved to sing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville.

Rosina is survived by a brother Thomas (Janette) Trumbette, Jr. of Soldier Hill, two sisters Jean (Ivan) Uplinger of Reynoldsville, and Betty (Chuck) Edwards of Anita and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers Joe and William Trumbette and three sisters Marie Kilmer, Jennie Harvey and Annette "Nettie" Falczak.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with the Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo Nedza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved