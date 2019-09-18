|
Rossman N. Shaffer, age 99, of DuBois, formerly of Indiana, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.
He was born in 1920 in Grove City, PA to Norman H. and Esther Celestine Myers Shaffer.
Mr. Shaffer was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, PA since 1921. He was member and past president of the Indiana Kiwanis Club, the Indiana Fair Assoc., the Zion Parish Council, co-founder of the Indiana County Flying Club, and various other committees.
A veteran of the US Army, he served with the 15th Airforce – 451st Bombing Group serving in Italy during WW II. He was a lifelong pilot for 62 years and a lifelong aviation enthusiast.
Rossman was self-employed as carpet contractor for 46 years until 1981. He was then employed as a court clerk in Indiana County for 18 years until his retirement in 1999.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Alan R. Shaffer and wife Deborah, Rhinebeck, NY; Audrey Lynne Kenawell and husband C. Richard Kenawell, Jr., Dubois; Scott B. Shaffer, Feasterville; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Shaffer (fiancé Luke Mulvaney), Susan Iten (Danny), Stephanie Shaffer, Chas Kenawell (Amber), Annalynne Reddington (Ben), Andrew Kenawell (Rachel); Jenna Shaffer, Rossman James Shaffer (fiancé Shelby Bresnan), and Alec Lee Shaffer; six great granddaughters, Audraya and Cecelia Reddington, Paisley Jones, Louisa Kenawell, MariaLynne and baby Kenawell. He is also survived by three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marjorie (Beatty) Shaffer in 2005, and infant son David Curtis Shaffer in 1956, and his sister Betty Shaffer Thompson.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 9 to 11 A.M. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana with the Rev. Sara Aasheim officiating. Entombment will be made in the Oakland Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carnegie Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, https://www.carnegielibrary.org/give/.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 18, 2019