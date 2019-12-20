|
Rudolph "Rudy" Marusiak, age 89, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on March 6, 1930 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Kanarek) Marusiak.
On May 12, 1962, he married Loretta M. (Riccadonna) Marusiak. She survives.
He was a graduate of DuBois High School Class of 1948. He was a veteran of The United States Navy having served in the Korean War.
Rudy retired from Ward Trucking after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed all sports especially hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing in his younger years. He especially enjoyed going to his camp in Sterling Run during fishing season. Rudy was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was very active at St. Michael's Polish Festival. He was also a member of the Polish Citizen's Club.
Rudy is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Marusiak of DuBois, Pa., and Karen Schnaufer of Grand Island, Fla.; two grandsons, Tad and Jacob Schnaufer of Florida; two sisters, Helen Cheslock of Bedford, Ohio, and Genevieve Murray of DuBois, Pa.; and one brother, Daniel Marusiak of Redfield, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 20, 2019