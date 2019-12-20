Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Marusiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph "Rudy" Marusiak


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph "Rudy" Marusiak Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Marusiak, age 89, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on March 6, 1930 in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Kanarek) Marusiak.
On May 12, 1962, he married Loretta M. (Riccadonna) Marusiak. She survives.
He was a graduate of DuBois High School Class of 1948. He was a veteran of The United States Navy having served in the Korean War.
Rudy retired from Ward Trucking after 40 years of service.
He enjoyed all sports especially hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing in his younger years. He especially enjoyed going to his camp in Sterling Run during fishing season. Rudy was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was very active at St. Michael's Polish Festival. He was also a member of the Polish Citizen's Club.
Rudy is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Marusiak of DuBois, Pa., and Karen Schnaufer of Grand Island, Fla.; two grandsons, Tad and Jacob Schnaufer of Florida; two sisters, Helen Cheslock of Bedford, Ohio, and Genevieve Murray of DuBois, Pa.; and one brother, Daniel Marusiak of Redfield, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -