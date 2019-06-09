Ruth A. Duttry, 60, DuBois, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home.
Born March 24, 1959, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Marion J. Duttry.
On November 17, 1979, she married Larry E. Duttry in DuBois. He survives.
In 1977, Ruth graduated from the DuBois Area High School. She was a homemaker. Ruth loved to help others, and even volunteered with Agape Services. She loved horses, bargain shopping, and spending time with family and friends. Ruth was a member of the Church of God and practicing her faith was very important to her.
Ruth is survived by two children, Stacey (David) Brocious, Stump Creek, and Larry "Buck" Duttry, DuBois; a granddaughter, Makayla Duttry; four siblings, Roger (Gerri) Duttry, DuBois, Darell (Lori) Duttry, DuBois, Susan Duttry and her husband, Fred Schaffer, DuBois, and Gloria (Brian) Winslow, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Boyd Duttry.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A private funeral service will be held at the family's convenience. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Courier Express from June 9 to June 10, 2019