Ruth A. Semanovich (Bosco), age 60, originally of Rural Valley and DuBois, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Jennifer (Joseph) Johnson, Nicholas (Becky) Bosco and Jade Semanovich; grandmother of Joseph Johnson, Jr., Devon Johnson, Alivia Johnson and Molly Allen; great-grandmother of Marley Johnson; sister of Diane (Mark) Kaplon, Linda Bosco, Joseph (Susie) Bosco and James Bosco.
Ruth was active in the past with the Auxiliaries of the Sykesville American Legion and the Sykesville Eagles. She assisted in many projects benefiting the children of Sykesville/Reynoldsville Schools and the area residents. Friends and family remember Ruth as selflessly giving her time and resources into helping others. She also loved spending time and laughing with friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral costs.
Friends received in the William F. Gross Funeral Home, Ltd. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, PA 15235, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 10, 2020