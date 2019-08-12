|
Ruth B. Lyle, age 89, a longtime Penn Avenue, Brockway, resident, currently a resident at Nelson's Golden Years, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born on January 4, 1930 in Dagus Mines, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Green Shuttleworth. Ruth was married to Francis J. Lyle and he preceded her in death on November 2, 1979. She was a homemaker. Ruth was a Christian woman and attended and belonged to many different churches over her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening, but her family and her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (James) Bailley of Brockway and Laurie (Jack) Eppele of Strongsville, Ohio; two sons, Brent (Kris) Lyle and Richard "Rick" Lyle, both of Brockway; one brother, Bruce Shuttleworth of Kersey, PA; 10 grandchildren: Brooke, Brandon, Matthew, Marissa, Andrew, Richard Jr., Kayle, Joseph, Kirsten and Kyle. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by four brothers: John, Gene, Mickey and Robert and two sisters, Genevieve and Vivian.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, and again from 9 a.m. till service time on Thursday. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Fr. Leo Gallina officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Nelson's Golden Years, 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road, DuBois, PA 15801 or Penn Highlands Community Nurses, 204 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 12, 2019