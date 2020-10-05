Ruth D. Ziegler, 96, of Lewistown died peacefully in her home on October 1, 2020. Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ira V. and Mary E. (Halowell) Daugherty.
Ruth was the loving wife of R. Lee Ziegler who died in December of 1997. She graduated from Muskingum University and received her M. Ed. from Penn State University.
Ruth is survived by her children Janice Z. Dendler; Judith Z. Irastorza, wife of Hector F. Irastorza; and Samuel O. Ziegler, husband of Crista M. Ziegler; her grandchildren, Ashley H. Irastorza, Lee G., Nicholas B. and Mary I. Ziegler; and her sister Jane D. Lee. Preceding her in death were her siblings, Louella D. Young, Gene V. Daugherty, and Samuel C. Daugherty.
Ruth's primary passion was her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, enjoying routine contact with each of her children and delighting in the adventures and successes of her grandchildren, whom she loved profoundly.
Her teaching career began in the surrounding school districts of her home of DuBois before teaching at Shippensburg University. After marrying her husband and relocating to Mifflin County, she taught at various schools in that district.
Over the years, Ruth volunteered for many local organizations endeavoring to make a difference by serving her community. She was on the boards of the Mifflin County Youth Services Bureau, the Mifflin County Day Care and Child Development Centers, and the YMCA. In her younger years, she volunteered at the Lewistown Hospital, for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels, as a Brownie Scout leader, and as President of the Buchanan Elementary Home and School Association.
She was currently an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where previously, she was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher.
