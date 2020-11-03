1/1
Ruth E. Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth E. Kennedy, 72, a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, formerly of Beechview in Pittsburgh, PA, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on Nov. 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian Vogt Martin. Ruth was married to David E. Kennedy and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.

Retired, She had been employed at Mercy Behavioral Health in Pittsburgh as an Administrative Assistant. Ruth was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh. She is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Jeff) Smith of Brockway, PA; 2 sons Gregory (Jean) Kennedy Sr. of Crabtree, PA; Glenn (Jennifer) Kennedy of Seneca, PA and a brother James (Kathy) Martin of Ohio. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a brother Frank Martin.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 5 from 1PM to 3PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Due to Gov. Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A Funeral Service will follow at 3PM also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter 416 Lincoln Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15209 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved