Ruth E. Kennedy, 72, a resident at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, formerly of Beechview in Pittsburgh, PA, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on Nov. 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian Vogt Martin. Ruth was married to David E. Kennedy and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.
Retired, She had been employed at Mercy Behavioral Health in Pittsburgh as an Administrative Assistant. Ruth was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh. She is survived by a daughter Kimberly (Jeff) Smith of Brockway, PA; 2 sons Gregory (Jean) Kennedy Sr. of Crabtree, PA; Glenn (Jennifer) Kennedy of Seneca, PA and a brother James (Kathy) Martin of Ohio. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a brother Frank Martin.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 5 from 1PM to 3PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Due to Gov. Tom Wolf's Covid-19 mandate, we are permitted to have only 30 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A Funeral Service will follow at 3PM also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter 416 Lincoln Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15209 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.