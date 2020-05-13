Ruth E. Rishell, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the DuBois Village.
Born on August 28, 1925, in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late George & Verda (Leach) Marley.
She was a 1943 Graduate of Sandy High School.
On July 31, 1944, she married Jess E. Rishell. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010.
Ruth was a homemaker.
She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she was a member of Young at Heart. Ruth was active with the Methodist Youth Fellowship and with both Friendship and Memory Circle. She liked doing needlepoint, but above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by 1 daughter (Peggy Fitzpatrick) and 1 son (Greg Rishell & his wife Barb), 4 granddaughters (Becki McCartney & her husband Josh, Sarah Reed & her husband Dan, Katie Rishell & her fiancé Chad Phillips and Lara Fitzpatrick), and 6 great-grandchildren (Owen, Wyatt, Cameron, Ben, Kutcher and Josie) all of DuBois, PA.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother (George Marley, Jr.) and great-grandson (Carter J. McCartney).
Due to our current circumstances a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Village, 282 South 8th Street and / or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 16 Denton Avenue both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on August 28, 1925, in DuBois, PA she was the daughter of the late George & Verda (Leach) Marley.
She was a 1943 Graduate of Sandy High School.
On July 31, 1944, she married Jess E. Rishell. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010.
Ruth was a homemaker.
She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she was a member of Young at Heart. Ruth was active with the Methodist Youth Fellowship and with both Friendship and Memory Circle. She liked doing needlepoint, but above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by 1 daughter (Peggy Fitzpatrick) and 1 son (Greg Rishell & his wife Barb), 4 granddaughters (Becki McCartney & her husband Josh, Sarah Reed & her husband Dan, Katie Rishell & her fiancé Chad Phillips and Lara Fitzpatrick), and 6 great-grandchildren (Owen, Wyatt, Cameron, Ben, Kutcher and Josie) all of DuBois, PA.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother (George Marley, Jr.) and great-grandson (Carter J. McCartney).
Due to our current circumstances a private viewing and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Village, 282 South 8th Street and / or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 16 Denton Avenue both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.