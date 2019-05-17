Ruth J. Huson (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
John Henderson Company Funeral Home
215 Central Ave
Johnstown, PA
15902
(814)-536-4602
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
John Henderson Company Funeral Home
215 Central Ave.
Johnstown, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
John Henderson Company Funeral Home
215 Central Ave.
Johnstown, PA
View Map
Obituary
Ruth J. Huson, 84, Johnstown, died May 14, 2019 at Westmont Woods. Born July 19, 1934, in Rochester, daughter of William and Harriet (Slayton) McKay.
Preceded in death by parents; grandparents, Frank and Amanda Slayton, who raised her; loving husband, Rev. William B. Huson; sons, William and Scott; brother, George; and sister, Dorothy Harding.
Survived by daughters, Denise Lynn (Mark Miller), Everett; and Lori Ann (Robert Paratore), Johnstown; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and sisters, Sally (Richard Schweinsberg) and Frankie Lee Hogue. She was a member of Park Ave. United Methodist Church.
Friends received 10am until the time of service at noon Friday at John Henderson Company Funeral Home, 215 Central Ave., with Pastor Len Findley officiating. Interment, Richland Cemetery. Ruth's family extends a heart-felt thank you to the staff of Westmont Woods for the care given to her during her stay.
Published in The Courier Express on May 17, 2019
