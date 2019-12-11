|
Ruth M. Mauthe, age 88, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Highland View Health Care & Rehabilitation in Brockway, Pa.
Born on April 11, 1931, in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Leila (Work) Spon.
She was married to Robert Mauthe. He preceded her in death in March of 1989.
Ruth worked at Bailey's Drive-In for 38 years. She enjoyed bowling.
Ruth is survived by two sons, James Mauthe and his wife Debi of DuBois, Pa., and Robert Mauthe and his wife Tammy of DuBois, Pa.; one sister, Mary Fleming of Indiana, Pa.; four grandchildren: Bethany Bainey and her husband BJ, and Cassie, Ashley and Bobbie Mauthe; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jessica Mauthe, and two brothers, Richard and Robert Spon.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. from the funeral home with Deacon Bob Denoon officiating.
Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pa.
Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 11, 2019