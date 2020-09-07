Ruth Marilyn (Provin) Gankosky, 93, a longtime resident of Broad Street in Brockway, PA passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. Born on Sunday July 17, 1927 on the Ross Farm in Allens Mills, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucy (Ratzer) Provin. She was married to George S. Gankosky, operator and manager of Gankosky Service Station, on Sunday October 3, 1948 at Moorhead Methodist Episcopal Church in Brockway, PA. He preceded her in death on Monday November 27, 1978. She was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years while her children were young. She worked at the Brockway Glass Office after graduating from Brockway-Snyder High School in 1944, but was a full-time homemaker and mother after marriage. After the death of her husband she entered the work force once again working for the Brockway Police Department as a secretary then as a clerk for Central Tax Bureau of PA in DuBois until her retirement at the age 83. She enjoyed reading and cooking for holiday meals.
She is survived by her children; John (Roberta Wine) of Perrysburg, OH, Ann (late Paul) McKinley of Brockport, PA, Brad of DuBois, PA, Amy (Linda Knight) of Shawmut, PA, Mark (Karen Minns) of Reynoldsville, PA, and twins Christopher (Jim Shaffer) of St. Marys, PA and Jeffrey (Irene Pry) of Brockway, PA, sister-in-law Beverly Gankosky of Brockway, PA, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and care givers Gloria Adams and Marrilee Harer.
Ruth was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Leona Britton Briggs, Earl Provin, Louise Reitz and Howard Provin. Family and friends will be received at the Carlson Shugarts Funeral Home on Friday, September 11 from 6PM to 8PM. A private Funeral Service will be held at the Moorhead United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Moorhead United Methodist Church PO Box 233 Brockway, PA 15824 or Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com